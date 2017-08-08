Monarchs captain Sam Masters hopes surgery will reduce time out

Edinburgh Monarchs’ crocked skipper Sam Masters is hoping to be back in action within the next three weeks.

The Aussie rider broke his collarbone when he collided with Kyle Howarth during Friday’s 51-39 defeat by Sheffied Tigers at Armadale, Monarchs’ first home defeat of the season.

But Masters has taken steps to ensure his lay-off will be for a short period only. Initially, Masters was taken to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert on Friday and received confirmation his collarbone was broken and was told to let it heal naturally which would mean he would be sidelined for six weeks.

Masters, who was not keen on that diagnosis, sought a second opinion on Saturday and was told a similar story. Masters then visited a specialist on Tuesday in Preston and has been booked into hospital for an operation this Friday.

Only then will he know if his absence can be kept down to his targeted two weeks.

For this week’s matches against Peterborough on Friday and Glasgow Tigers on Saturday, Monarchs have booked in Newcastle’s Ludvig Lindgren as a guest replacement.