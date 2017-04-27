Monarchs’ KO Cup clash at Sheffield falls victim to rain

Tonight’s KO Cup quarter-final first leg clash between Sheffield Tigers and Edinburgh Monarchs at Owlerton was washed out, the first postponement suffered by the Capital side this season.

Tigers promoter Damian Bates contacted Monarchs boss John Campbell just before midday to say that rain had started falling and, with heavier rain due around teatime, he took the decision to call the meeting off.

Friday’s second leg at Armadale now becomes the first leg. And once again a team travelling north will be without key personnel. Sheffield will be minus Josh Grajczonek and their big winter signing Lasse Bjerre.

Glasgow’s Richard Lawson steps in for Grajczonek and rider replacement will operate for Bjerre.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “It’s now more important than ever that we make our home advantage count and we will attack the task with confidence.”

No restaging date has been set for the Sheffield leg.