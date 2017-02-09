Monarchs rider Erik Riss to double up with Leicester

Edinburgh Monarchs’ young German rider Erik Riss will double-up for Leicester Lions in the SGB Premiership this season after agreeing terms with the Midlands outfit

For Riss it’s something of dream move having expressed his desire to broaden his experience in the top tier. Kevin Wolbert will also join Leicester, reuniting him with countryman Riss after he was frozen out of Monarchs’ squad this season.

Wolbert – a victim of the new points limit – is yet to find a spot in the Championship despite having a good year with Monarchs in 2016.