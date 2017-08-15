Monarchs rider Mark Riss ready to return against Ipswich

Mark Riss, who has been sidelined since June after dislocating two fingers in a horror smash against Ipswich Witches, has declared himself fit to return to action for Edinburgh Monarchs – ironically against Ipswich at Armadale on Friday night.

Riss returned to the Lothian Arena last Friday and, after checking out his bikes, decided on Monday he was ready to ride again. He was due to have a try-out at Wolverhampton the same day but their Premiership fixture was rained off.

Riss practised in Germany over the the last week and confirmed all was well with his hand. He had no problems hanging on to his bike.

Injury replacement Theo Pijper makes way for Riss’ return and Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell today paid tribute to the Dutchman for stepping into the breach at such short notice.

Said Campbell: “Theo immediately answered our call for help and did particularly well in our home meetings. But starting your season two months after everybody else has started theirs is difficult for anyone.

“It didn’t help that we didn’t have a consistent run of fixtures. He won us a match or two and I’m grateful to him for that.”

Monarchs are also in action at Sheffield Tigers on Sunday with a 3pm start. Sheffield ended Monarchs’ unbeaten home record a fortnight ago and the Capital side will be out for revenge.