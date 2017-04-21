Monarchs still have lots of work to do, says Ricky Wells

Edinburgh Monarchs are going for their fourth win in a row against Redcar Bears at Armadale tonight, but in-form rider Ricky Wells says there is still some work to do despite their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

Wells, who has scored 40 points from Monarchs’ first three meetings, said: “We have made a great start to the season and it’s all about keeping it up, but I think there is still work to do on the team despite the fact we are winning.

“Max Clegg is struggling a little, but I think we can get his confidence back up and get him scoring points again. He’s low on confidence at the moment, but all the boys are trying hard to get him back on his feet.

“We have got to work on getting his home form right first then his away form. Everybody has been in Max’s situation before and it’s not a nice feeling.”

Fears that Wells might struggle to form a potent scoring partnership with skipper Sam Masters have been blown out of the water by his trio of high double-figure returns, he is also winning a lot of his races by a considerable margin and seems untroubled around the tight confines of Armadale.

Wells said: “I’ve always liked Armadale. It has similar characteristics to the tracks I rode in America and grew up with. I’ve got a good set-up at Armadale and it’s all about making good starts.

“I didn’t really gate that well in my first meeting, but I got my starts down against Berwick last Friday and it makes it a hell of a lot easier to win races if you can hit that first bend in front.

“I don’t think I’ve started a season off this well before.”

If Wells carries on in this mode, he could be vying for Masters’ No.1 jacket before too long. He said: “No, it doesn’t really bother me. I was No.1 at Workington, it’s a team effort at Edinburgh and Sam is doing very well. It’s all about working together as a team and trying to keep this run going.”

Back in 2014 when Monarchs won the treble, they strung together a club record of 24 meetings unbeaten and Wells said: “I think we would do pretty good to beat that, we’ll see what we can do.”

Redcar should provide a stiffer test for Monarchs than Berwick did seven days ago. The Bears won 46-44 at Scunthorpe Scorpions on Monday with Jason Garrity top scoring with 12 points and Ben Barker grabbing nine. But Garrity is missing tonight due to a family funeral and is replaced by Glasgow’s Richie Worrall, and team-mate Charles Wright is riding for his Premiership side Somerset Rebels and the rider replacement facility will operate for him.

Wells still thinks it could be an interesting match, saying: “I think Garrity proved at Scunthorpe how dangerous he can be when he’s on form. Barker I’m not really sure about, he can have his good days but he can also have his off days as well, and Charles Wright can be a useful performer.

“But I think we should take the win, especially the way Erik Riss is going right now. He really surprised me in the Scottish Open he was very quick and I could see he was ready. He too has made a good start to the season and is the one who has impressed me the most.

“He has been really good at home he looks really impressive now.”

Monarchs travel to Scunthorpe on Sunday looking for their second win against the Scorpions, having beaten them convincingly at Armadale in their opening match of the season.

Said Wells: “Scunthorpe can be a difficult place to go to. It depends on what the track is like. If they flood it with water as they have done in the past it can be tricky.

“If we can pick up at least a point to go with the three we should get tonight, that’s four points gained and they all mount up.”