Monarchs to round off season against Panthers on Friday

Edinburgh Monarchs will complete their 2017 Championship speedway season with a visit to Peterborough Panthers on Friday.

This match was rained off a fortnight ago and there were fears that it might not be rearranged until the end of October in which case Monarchs would have been minus skipper Sam Masters, who leaves for the Australian Grand Prix on October 21.

Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell said: “Our riders had been pressing me to get a date confirmed. But Peterborough, who are in the KO Cup semi-finals, were awaiting the outcome of Monday’s quarter-final second leg between Glasgow and Newcastle before offering us this Friday date.

“At this late stage of the season, and although very short notice, it does allow our non-UK resident riders to make plans to go return home.”

Meanwhile, Masters and team-mate Ricky Wells were out of luck in Sunday’s Best Pairs Championship at Sheffield s they were eliminated at the group stage. But the Monarchs duo have one last shot at glory when they both compete in Saturday’s individual Riders Final at Glasgow’s Ashfield Stadium. The night meeting clashes with Monarchs’ annual dinner and dance. It would be nice if either Masters or Wells can hotfoot it back to the city’s Marriott Hotel with the silverware.