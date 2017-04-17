Monarchs to stand by misfiring rider Max Clegg

Edinburgh Monarchs are not actively seeking to replace struggling second-string star Max Clegg despite his dismal start to the season.

Clegg, who has only scored five points in Monarchs opening three fixtures so far, is working hard to get his season back on track while struggling with engine problems and bike set-ups.

But his final ride in heat 14 against Berwick Bandits on Friday where he gained a point suggested he is making progress.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “I was encouraged by a spirited final ride by Max on Friday, and we will give him every opportunity he needs to get through this sticky patch.”

Monarchs director Mike Hunter added: “We are not looking to replace Max. Conditions were not that easy on Friday due to rain earlier in the day, and Max’s attempt to pull off a big outside overtake in heat 14 before losing out on the final corner was his most encouraging ride so far.”

Monarchs remain unbeaten after three Championship victories on the trot and they will look to extend that winning run further when they tackle Redcar Bears at Armadale on Friday before heading to Scunthorpe Scorpions at teatime on Sunday. Skipper Sam Masters said: “We have started off very well, we just want to keep it going.”