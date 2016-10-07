Power failure turns the lights out on Monarchs

Edinburgh Monarchs’ derby clash with Glasgow Tigers at Armadale tonight was called off following a floodlight failure.

The lights went down just before start time and temporary lights were erected in a bid to allow the meeting to run. But, after a delay of 90 minutes, the temporary lighting pole on the third bend went out for a second time with the match on the brink of starting.

Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell told fans: “After the lighting failed on the third bend there was no way we could risk letting the meeting go ahead.

“I’m greatly embarrassed by what happened and offer my sincere apologies to everybody.

“I have no idea yet as to when this meeting will now be restaged, I apologise again to everybody.”

The match should have signalled the retirement of Monarchs flamboyant American star Ryan Fisher who rejoined the team this season for a fourth spell in their colours after picking up two championship medals with them between 2008 and 2010.

Fisher is due to fly back to the States on Monday and is unlikely to be available for any restaging.

Reflecting on his 2016 campaign and his departure from Armadale Fisher said: “I’ve had a pretty good time with Edinburgh this season and never regretted my decision to come back to Armadale in 2016. Edinburgh have always been a special club to me and the supporters also have been fantastic towards me and I hope I have given them some entertainment over the years in return.

“I would have liked to have scored better this year but I’ve been a bit inconsistent due to various things. But I’m finishing my career with Monarchs not in the way I or anybody else could have imagined! But I will look back on my time here with great satisfaction, it’s been a blast.”