Ryan Fisher aims to sign off Monarchs career in style

Edinburgh Monarchs bring down the curtain on their 2016 speedway season against Glasgow Tigers at Armadale tonight with the Ashfield side still on course for a trophy treble to replicate the one Monarchs achieved two years ago.

Monarchs are outsiders looking in this time and the preservation of their unbeaten home league record is the only target they have to aim for now.

And the occasion could be an emotional one for American star Ryan Fisher, who makes his farewell appearance in the UK having made the decision to retire from the sport.

The 33 year-old Californian would like to end on a scoring high, stating: “That would be great because this season has not gone the way I had hoped. I have been inconsistent at times and if I can bow out with some good points that would send me home happy.”

Fisher, who was a member of Monarchs championship winning sides of 2008 and 2010, added: “I have so enjoyed my racing career in the UK and for the most part I have had good experiences with the clubs I have ridden for.

“I have always loved being at Edinburgh and I have been well looked after by them. It was such a thrill to rejoin Edinburgh this year. Generally I have met tons of cool fans and people who have helped me out and it’s been an experience to live and learn speedway over here.”

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said Fisher’s decision to call time on his career was not a great surprise.

“Ryan had a bad crash a couple of weeks ago and that pushed him over the edge in reaching his decision,” he said. “But he then swithered about it and wondered if he would ride another season in 2017. The circle went round but I think the fact he wrote his bike off in that crash finally made up his mind.

“The other big thing was his family. They are at an age when they cannot come across here for the full season anymore because his kids are at school back home. So it wasn’t a total shock and I just hope he leaves us with some good memories. I think he just might.”

Monarchs bosses have labelled their final league match as a “Thank the fans night” in recognition of all the help supporters have given the club this season in the wake of a record nine rain-offs.

Co-promoters John Campbell and Alex Harkess will extend their thanks to everybody for all the financial contributions that have been received and champagne will be served in the bar after the meeting for anyone able to attend.