Stakes still high for Edinburgh Monarchs in final meeting

The preservation of their unbeaten Premier League home record and bragging rights are the twin aims for Edinburgh Monarchs when they face Glasgow Tigers in their final speedway match of the season at Armadale Stadium tonight.

With Ryan Fisher now retired from the sport and skipper Sam Masters back home for tomorrow’s Australian Grand Prix, the Monarchs line-up is not a conventional one, with rider replacement covering Fisher and Newcastle’s Steve Worrall replacing Masters at No.1.

Worrall, a member of Monarchs treble-winning side of 2014, has been in pretty good form for Newcastle this year and will certainly be looking to hit double figures in order to lessen the impact of Masters’ absence.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess admitted it was regrettable Monarchs have been forced to change their side, saying: “It’s never ideal having to use guest riders, but that’s the way it is. We had no choice and just have to get on with it.

“The main thing for us is just to get the match completed and over and done with and we all hope the weather will be kind for a change.”

It’s the business end of the season for the Tigers, who have high hopes of lifting silverware and it would be fair to say that this re-staged fixture is not high on their list of priorities. However, it is still a derby clash and their supporters will certainly demand victory, though not at any cost.

Harkess added: “Because of Glasgow’s situation, they will probably see this match as something of an inconvenience. From our point of view we want to end the season with a victory and it would be nice to maintain our unbeaten home league record.”

Berwick Bandits are the only team to have ousted Monarchs at Armadale in 2016 when they defeated them in the League Cup back in April.

Monarchs are not producing a new match programme, but updated racecards will be available for supporters.