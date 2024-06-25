Adidas to open first UK Pulse store at Fort Kinnaird

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular sports brand, adidas, is set to open its doors at Fort Kinnaird this week, on Friday 28th June.

The new 11,000 sq ft store, located near to TK Maxx, Hotel Chocolate and Pandora, is the brand’s first ‘The Pulse’ store in the UK, giving visitors the chance to shop a broad range of adidas’ most popular products.

This includes everything from trainers and gym wear to running gear and accessories. The new Pulse store reflects commercial demand and consumer need. From uplifting design treatments to digital content, Pulse sets a new benchmark across the adidas retail store landscape without compromising on the well sought after product our consumers love.

The grand opening of our new store promises to be a memorable experience, with a lively atmosphere featuring a DJ to entertain shoppers. Consumers can enjoy branded snacks and receive branded bags upon purchase while having the chance to win exciting prizes and gift vouchers.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s incredibly exciting that adidas has chosen Fort Kinnaird as the first location in the UK to open its new Pulse store. It’s no secret how popular the brand is and we have no doubt the store will prove to be successful with our shoppers – whether they’re looking for a pair of new trainers or getting some of the latest gym wear.

“It’s a really exciting time for us, with Mango also opening recently, our different options for fashion are really growing.”