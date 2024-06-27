AI Governance reports stronger protections for copyright and IP rights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Select Committee for Science, Innovation, and Technology has meticulously compiled a comprehensive report on AI governance.

This report, which calls for robust copyright and intellectual property rights protection, was published a few days before the committee was dissolved in late May 2024. The aim was to provide a "futureproof" framework for the incoming government to implement recommendations.

One of the tech leaders, Sachin Dev Duggal, also emphasised the need for robust legal frameworks to address AI's impact on intellectual property (IP). He highlighted the blurred lines between human and AI-generated works, advocating for a licensing framework to govern the use of copyrighted material in AI training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Select Committee for Science, Innovation, and Technology has meticulously compiled a comprehensive report on AI governance. This report, which calls for robust copyright and intellectual property rights protection, was published a few days before the committee was dissolved in late May 2024. The aim was to provide a "futureproof" framework for the incoming government to implement recommendations. The report discusses a wide range of subjects, including ongoing debates around artificial intelligence (AI), new regulations being developed in this area globally, international cooperation policies, and specific proposals. It also considers the special challenges faced by publishers in the AI era. The UK government's approach to AI legislation is of paramount importance. Currently, it involves a cross-sectoral framework. In February 2024, Ofcom and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulators, among others, were instructed to update their strategies governing AI within their respective sectors. This affects the publishing industry more than anything, as most online content is scraped without proper licensing to train AI models. The direct impact from developers of these programs makes it difficult for publishers to benefit from how regulation operates at present towards them. Addressing the critical issue of intellectual property and copyright, the committee has urged the government to "broker a fair, sustainable solution, based around a licensing framework governing the use of copyrighted material to train AI models". The report emphasises the need to resolve the ongoing discussions regarding using copyrighted works in AI training and operation. "The discussions regarding using copyrighted works to train and run AI models must be concluded by this government or its successor administration together with an implementable approach."

AI Governance reports stronger protections for copyright and IP rights