Fruitmarket's new warehouse space to house installation by artist Jyll Bradley
The Warehouse will host an installation by artist Jyll Bradley that pays homage to the Fruitmarket’s past life as an old fruit and vegetable warehouse.
The installation, entitled Pardes, is the first stand alone commission for the Fruitmarket's new Warehouse, which will open on 27 November.
Pardes will feature six 9 foot long wooden and Perspex beams, which will be lit from within, to create a canopy that envelops the viewer in warm, green light.
The installation will also be used as a site for social and cultural events and for schools and community engagement and a new performance space, in which other artists and performers will be invited to showcase their own works.
Fruitmarket Director Fiona Bradley said: “We love to see how artists react to the new Warehouse space and are excited to present Jyll Bradley’s Pardes – our first stand alone installation in the space. Bradley’s light-filled installation will be a place for reflection, contemplation and co-creation in the dark winter months.”
Jyll Bradley is a British artist, born in Folkestone, who is gaining an international following for her work, which includes installations, structures, films and drawings.
Bradley hopes that her installation will be a welcoming place, and said: “Sculptures are more than ever out in the world, anchoring us to a sense of place and belonging. When they work they become our sculptures, for us. They create spaces”.
Also running concurrently in the main gallery space from 13 November to 2 May at the Fruitmarket will be Howardena Pindell: A New Language.