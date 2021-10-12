The installation, entitled Pardes, is the first stand alone commission for the Fruitmarket's new Warehouse, which will open on 27 November.

Pardes will feature six 9 foot long wooden and Perspex beams, which will be lit from within, to create a canopy that envelops the viewer in warm, green light.

The installation will also be used as a site for social and cultural events and for schools and community engagement and a new performance space, in which other artists and performers will be invited to showcase their own works.

Fruitmarket Director Fiona Bradley said: “We love to see how artists react to the new Warehouse space and are excited to present Jyll Bradley’s Pardes – our first stand alone installation in the space. Bradley’s light-filled installation will be a place for reflection, contemplation and co-creation in the dark winter months.”

Jyll Bradley is a British artist, born in Folkestone, who is gaining an international following for her work, which includes installations, structures, films and drawings.

Bradley hopes that her installation will be a welcoming place, and said: “Sculptures are more than ever out in the world, anchoring us to a sense of place and belonging. When they work they become our sculptures, for us. They create spaces”.

Also running concurrently in the main gallery space from 13 November to 2 May at the Fruitmarket will be Howardena Pindell: A New Language.