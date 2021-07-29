What's on at the Edinburgh Art Festival 2021? All the artists and exhibitions at this year's art showcase
After a year-long hiatus for the Edinburgh Festivals, the Capital’s range of annual cultural events are whirring back into life this summer.
Thursday July 29 sees the Edinburgh Art Festival arrive back in the Scottish Capital after its 2020 edition was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the Edinburgh Fringe, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and more cultural events put on hold for an unforgettable year.
But for a month from today until August 29, locals and visitors to the city alike will be able to visit over 35 exhibitions and a range of stunning commissions in artistic spaces across the city – with those at home also able to view a number of events and exhibitions online.
The 17th edition of the Edinburgh Art Festival for 2021 presents modern and classical artists alongside an array of sound, digital, film and sculpture to bring the festival back with a bang.
Here’s everything you need to know about the artists, events and exhibitions on at the Edinburgh Art Festival 2021.
Which artists are showing at the Festival?
The Edinburgh Art Festival sees a variety of artists from different disciplines, backgrounds, nationalities and levels of experience celebrated for their work, with a whole host of art to see at venues dotted around the City.
Festival commissions this year will see Turner Prize-nominated British filmmaker Isaac Julien’s Lessons of the Hour make its UK premiere, with the filmmaker bringing ‘Scotland’s Anti-Slavery Agent’ Frederick Douglass and his love of Edinburgh to life in his new film installation.
A collaborative commission from the Edinburgh Art Festival and the Talbot Rice Gallery has also resulted in the sound installation by Emeka Ogboh, with
Song of the Union stationed at the Burns Monumentas a critical response to Brexit and its impact on the UK.
But alongside such commissioned artworks are early career artists like Jessica Higgins, Danny Pagarini, Kirsty Russell and Isabella Widger, who will feature at this year’s Platform 2021, bringing back the Edinburgh Art Festival’s annual supporting showcase for up and coming artists at Institut français d’Ecosse.
What venues are involved with the Art Festival?
Numerous venues around Edinburgh are taking part in this year’s Edinburgh Art Festival, with City’s resident art venues like the City Art Gallery, The Scottish Gallery and Dovecot Gallery hosting their usual plethora of exhibitions.
But the Festival will also see spots like the City Observatory, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Johnston Terrace Wildlife Garden host an array of interdisciplinary arts against leafy natural backdrops.
Check out the full list of venues, events, exhibitions and artists at this year’s Festival below.
Complete listings for the Edinburgh Art Festival 2021
Exhibitions:
Alison Watt | A Portrait Without Likeness
July 17 – January 9 2022
Thursday – Sunday, 10am to 5pm
Boredom>Mischief>Fantasy>Radicalism>Fantasy – Christian Newby
Collective, City Observatory 38 Calton Hill Edinburgh EH7 5AA
May 13 – August 29
Tuesday – Sunday, 10am to 5pm
Free
Plotting (against) the garden – Alaya Ang and Hussein Mitha
Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, EH6 4JT
July 23 – September 24
Daily (during the festival), 11am to 5pm
Free
Eccentric Limbs – Andrew Gannon
Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, EH6 4JT
July 9 – September 26
Daily (during the festival), 11am to 5pm
Free
Clovehitch – Lucy Wayman
Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, EH6 4JT
Ongoing/all day
Free
Sean Lynch: Tak' Tent O' Time Ere Time Be Tint
Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, EH6 4JT
July 29 – August 29
Daily (during the festival), 11am to 5pm
Free
Bathing nervous limbs
Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG
July 29 – August 29
Monday – Saturday, 10am to 5pm
Sunday, 1 to 5pm
Free
Charles H. Mackie: Colour and Light
City Art Centre, 2 Market Street Edinburgh EH1 1DE
May 15 – October 10
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Islander: The Paintings of Donald Smith
City Art Centre, 2 Market Street Edinburgh EH1 1DE
May 29 – September 26
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay
City Art Centre
May 22 – October 3
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop!
Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT
April 26 – August 30
Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm
Free
Jock McFadyen: Lost Boat Party
Dovecot Studios
June 11 – September 25
Monday – Friday, 12noon to 3pm
Saturday, 10am to 5pm
Free
Owners of the Soil – Will Maclean and Shaun Fraser
The Fine Art Society, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ
July 29 – August 28
Monday – Friday, 10am to 6pm
Saturday, 11am to 4pm
Free
Karla Black: sculptures (2001-2021) details for a retrospective
Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF
July 7 – October 24
Daily, 11am to 6pm
Free
Music of The Spheres – Frank Walter
Ingleby, The Glasite Meeting House, 33 Barony St, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX
July 29 – September 25
Tuesday – Saturday (during August), 11am to 5pm
Free
The Galloway Hoard: Viking-age Treasure
National Museum of Scotland
May 29 – September 12
Daily, 10am to 4:30pm
Projects 20 | Sekai Machache
Stills Centre for Photography, 23 Cockburn St, Edinburgh, EH1 1BP
July 29 – September 18
Tuesday – Saturday, 12noon to 5pm
Free
Victoria & Albert: Our Lives in Watercolour
The Queen's Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Canongate, The Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH8 8DX
April 26 – October 3
Thursday – Monday, 9.30am to 6pm
£3.90 – £7.80
Emeka Ogboh: Song of the Union
Burns Monument, Regent Rd, Edinburgh, EH7 5BL
July 29 – August 29
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
Platform: 2021 – Jessica Higgins, Danny Pagarani, Kirsty Russell and Isabella Widger
Institut français d'Ecosse, West Parliament Sq, Edinburgh, EH1 1RF
July 29 – August 29
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh EH4 3DR
July 29 – October 10
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Matthew Arthur Williams: In guise of Land
Johnston Terrace Wildlife Garden, Patrick Geddes Steps, Castle Wynd South, EH1 2PW
July 29 – August 29
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
Francis Dosoo: What is behind the Saint’s eyes, when they look through tears to the altar?
Calton Road Billboards, 21 Calton Rd, EH8 8DL
July 29 – August 29
Daily
Free
Ray Harryhausen | Titan of Cinema
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two), 73 Belford Road, Edinburgh EH4 3DS
April 26 – February 20 2022
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Joan Eardley & Catterline
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh EH4 3DR
Until January 9 2022
Daily, 10am to 5pm
The Normal
Talbot Rice Gallery, The University of Edinburgh, Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL
18 May – 29 August
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
upside mimi ᴉɯᴉɯ uʍop – Rachel Maclean
Jupiter Artland, Bonnington House Steadings, Edinburgh, EH27 8BY
May 8 onwards
Daily, 10am to 5pm
£5-£10, book in advance (required) here
Rotten TV – Jupiter Artland
April 1 – November 30
Daily, 24hr
RESET – Alberta Whittle
Jupiter Artland, Bonnington House Steadings, Edinburgh, EH27 8BY
July 18 – October 31
Daily, 10am to 5pm
£5-£10, book in advance (required) here
Thulani Rachia: obuyile
St Giles' Cathedral
July 29 – August 29
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
Sequoia Barnes: Gateway
Johnston Terrace Wildlife Garden, Patrick Geddes Steps, Castle Wynd South, EH1 2PW
29 July – 29 August
Daily, 10am to 5pm
Free
Camara Taylor: holus-bolus
29 July – 29 August
Daily, 24hr
Chizu Anucha: Slump, subside and other farewells
29 July – 29 August
Daily, 24hr
Joan Eardley, Centenary Exhibition
The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ
30 July – 28 August
Tuesday – Friday, 11am to 4pm
Saturday, 11am to 2pm
Free
The World’s Edge – Thomas Joshua Cooper
Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen St, Edinburgh EH2 1JD
31 July – 23 January 2022
Thursday – Sunday, 10am to 5pm
Christine Borland: In Relation to Linum
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, West Gate, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh EH3 5NZ
31 July – 3 October
Daily, 10.30am to 4.30pm
Leon Morrocco RSA RGI: Après-midi
Open Eye Gallery, 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE
August 3 – 28
Tuesday – Friday, 11am to 5pm
Saturday, 11am to 4pm
By appointment only, contact Open Eye here
Castle Mills Contemporary
Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee St, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP
From August 4
Wednesday – Saturday
11am to 4pm
Free
Entanglements of Time & Tide – Sonia Mehra Chawla
Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee St, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP
From August 4
Wednesday – Saturday, 11am to 4pm
Free
writing liberté with lips
Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee St, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP
August 4 – August 29
Wednesday – Saturday, 11am to 4pm
Free
Daily Myths
Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Road, Edinburgh, EH15 3HS
16 August - 28 September,
Mondays and Tuesdays, 10am to 4pm
Free
Events:
Edinburgh Art Festival launch event with Jock McFadyen & Simon Groom
Online
Saturday July 31, 11am
Edi Stark Talks Art with Jock McFadyen
Online
Thursday August 12, 11am
Exhibition Tour of ‘Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay’
Online
Saturday July 31, 1:30pm
Explorers Outdoors with Collective and artist Rhona Jack
Collective, City Observatory 38 Calton Hill Edinburgh EH7 5AA
Tuesday August 3, 10:15am to 12:30pm
For children aged 7-12
Explorers Outdoors – Seeds for the Future
The John Hope Gateway visitor centre
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, West Gate, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh EH3 5NZ
Tuesday August 3, 10:15am
Isaac Julien in conversation with Celeste-Marie Bernier
Online
Friday July 30, 5pm
Lisa Williams | Seeing Beyond The Stones
Institut français d'Ecosse, West Parliament Square, Edinburgh, EH1 1RF
Saturday August 28, 10:30am
£10 / £5 , book in advance (required) here
Thursday Night Goes Pop!
Dovecot Studios,10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT
Every Thursday in August, 6pm
£12.50
Virtual Curator Tour: Archie Brennan Tapestry Goes Pop!
Online
Wednesday August 4, 5pm