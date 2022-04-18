Outlander books in order: How to read the 9 Diana Gabaldon Outlander books in order

The Outlander series is a global phenomenon which has captured audiences across the world with its tale of a time-travelling Sassenach.
But, before it was made into a hugely popular show starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, it was a bestselling series of books.
Written by Diana Gabaldon, there are nine published novels in the epic Outlander series – with a tenth one planned. If you’re looking to read them as Season 6 airs, here’s the order of the books and a bit about them.
1. Outlander
Outlander was Diana Gabaldon's first book in the series. First published in 1991, it became a New York Times bestseller and has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.
2. Dragonfly in Amber
Dragonfly in Amber is the second book in the Outlander series. Published in 1992, it moves between the 1960s and 1740s in Scotland and France. The second season of Outlander is based on this book, and the series' finale is named after it.
3. Voyager
Voyager is the third novel in the Outlander series, published in 1993. It covers the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden, but the plot takes Claire and Jamie beyond Scotland.
4. Drums of Autumn
Drums of Autumn is the fourth book in the Outlander series, released in 1996. Linked to Season Four of the show, the book sees the Frasers embark on a whole new adventure across the pond in colonial America.
