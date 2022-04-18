As Outlander Season 6 airs, this is the right order to read the Diana Gabaldon Outlander books (Image: Outlander Starz)
As Outlander Season 6 airs, this is the right order to read the Diana Gabaldon Outlander books (Image: Outlander Starz)

Outlander books in order: How to read the 9 Diana Gabaldon Outlander books in order

Outlander Season 6 is out now, but if you’re interested in reading Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander books, this is the right order to do so.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:58 pm

The Outlander series is a global phenomenon which has captured audiences across the world with its tale of a time-travelling Sassenach.

But, before it was made into a hugely popular show starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, it was a bestselling series of books.

Written by Diana Gabaldon, there are nine published novels in the epic Outlander series – with a tenth one planned. If you’re looking to read them as Season 6 airs, here’s the order of the books and a bit about them.

Outlander: The top 12 best episodes of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe show, ranked by IMDB reviews

1. Outlander

Outlander was Diana Gabaldon's first book in the series. First published in 1991, it became a New York Times bestseller and has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

Photo: Outlander Starz

Photo Sales

2. Dragonfly in Amber

Dragonfly in Amber is the second book in the Outlander series. Published in 1992, it moves between the 1960s and 1740s in Scotland and France. The second season of Outlander is based on this book, and the series' finale is named after it.

Photo: Outlander Starz

Photo Sales

3. Voyager

Voyager is the third novel in the Outlander series, published in 1993. It covers the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden, but the plot takes Claire and Jamie beyond Scotland.

Photo: Outlander Starz

Photo Sales

4. Drums of Autumn

Drums of Autumn is the fourth book in the Outlander series, released in 1996. Linked to Season Four of the show, the book sees the Frasers embark on a whole new adventure across the pond in colonial America.

Photo: Outlander Starz

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3