Church hosts climate justice event
Every transformative social movement started with a conversation that moved people into action.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Queensferry Parish Church are hosting a 'Talking Climate Justice' event on Tuesday 5th March at 7.30pm.
This event, which is organised by the Social Justice team in Dalmeny & Queensferry Parish Church, will be an opportunity to hear about the global climate change issues as well as discuss the changes that you can make individually, locally and globally that make a difference.
It is supported by both the Christian Aid and the EcoCongregation leads and will be a chance to come together to have honest conversations about poverty and the climate crisis that stir up hope and move us into action
Join us as we have powerful and honest conversations that stir up action for climate justice!
The tickets are FREE - click here to get yours!