Church hosts climate justice event

Queensferry Parish Church are hosting a 'Talking Climate Justice' event on Tuesday 5th March at 7.30pm.

This event, which is organised by the Social Justice team in Dalmeny & Queensferry Parish Church, will be an opportunity to hear about the global climate change issues as well as discuss the changes that you can make individually, locally and globally that make a difference.

It is supported by both the Christian Aid and the EcoCongregation leads and will be a chance to come together to have honest conversations about poverty and the climate crisis that stir up hope and move us into action

