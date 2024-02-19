News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Church hosts climate justice event

Every transformative social movement started with a conversation that moved people into action.
By Janet ThomasContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Queensferry Parish Church are hosting a 'Talking Climate Justice' event on Tuesday 5th March at 7.30pm.

This event, which is organised by the Social Justice team in Dalmeny & Queensferry Parish Church, will be an opportunity to hear about the global climate change issues as well as discuss the changes that you can make individually, locally and globally that make a difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is supported by both the Christian Aid and the EcoCongregation leads and will be a chance to come together to have honest conversations about poverty and the climate crisis that stir up hope and move us into action

Join us as we have powerful and honest conversations that stir up action for climate justice!

The tickets are FREE - click here to get yours!

Related topics:Christian Aid