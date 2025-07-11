Comedian Tasmyn Kelly brings bold show to Edinburgh Fringe

After a sold-out run in 2023 with Crying in TK Maxx, comedian Tamsyn Kelly brings her highly-anticipated new stand-up hour Hot Titty Bungalow to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

After just four months of dating, Tamsyn moved to Glasgow for love and left behind her matriarchal family in Penzance (and more heartbreakingly, her hairdresser). Told through razor-sharp storytelling, Hot Titty Bungalow is an honest, messy, and hilarious exploration of love, loneliness, and independence. There’s grief, a malfunctioning love egg (the sex toy world’s answer to a Tamagotchi), and the realisation that adult friendships are harder than Bumble For Friends would have you believe. A hilarious hour of family, questionable decisions, and not just starting over, but figuring out who you are when the dust—and the Glasgow rain—settles. Tamsyn Kelly is a working-class comedian, actor, and writer from Penzance, Cornwall. She debuted at the Fringe in 2019 with Petroc, an acclaimed show about growing up on a council estate, followed in 2023 by Crying in TK Maxx, praised for its gossipy charm and emotional bite. A regional finalist in the BBC New Comedian of the Year Award 2021, she’s since appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2) and has a script commission from Channel 4.