Comedian Tasmyn Kelly brings bold show to Edinburgh Fringe
Performing at Monkey Barrel Cabaret Voltaire at 4.20pm from Tuesday 29th July to Sunday 24th (excluding 12th).
After just four months of dating, Tamsyn moved to Glasgow for love and left behind her matriarchal family in Penzance (and more heartbreakingly, her hairdresser). Told through razor-sharp storytelling, Hot Titty Bungalow is an honest, messy, and hilarious exploration of love, loneliness, and independence. There’s grief, a malfunctioning love egg (the sex toy world’s answer to a Tamagotchi), and the realisation that adult friendships are harder than Bumble For Friends would have you believe. A hilarious hour of family, questionable decisions, and not just starting over, but figuring out who you are when the dust—and the Glasgow rain—settles. Tamsyn Kelly is a working-class comedian, actor, and writer from Penzance, Cornwall. She debuted at the Fringe in 2019 with Petroc, an acclaimed show about growing up on a council estate, followed in 2023 by Crying in TK Maxx, praised for its gossipy charm and emotional bite. A regional finalist in the BBC New Comedian of the Year Award 2021, she’s since appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2) and has a script commission from Channel 4.
Tamsyn’s honest, relatable comedy draws from her lived experience—balancing laugh-out-loud anecdotes with insight on class, family, and resilience. In 2025, she returns with her sharpest, warmest hour yet.
- Venue: Monkey Barrel Cabaret Voltaire 2
- Date & time: 4.20pm from Tuesday 29th July to Sunday 24th (excluding 12th)
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Web: www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/tamsyn-kelly-hot-titty-bungalow