Festival Village is back in the heart of the Capital during Edinburgh’s festival season.

Soak up the atmosphere and take in views of the city while you enjoy delicious street food in this spectacular beer garden.

Here’s all you need to know about the once-a-year event.

Where is Festival Village in Edinburgh?

Festival Village can be found on Waverley Mall rooftop, along the city’s iconic Princes Street.

You are treated to spectacular views of the Scott Monument, Balmoral Clock, and of course Edinburgh Castle itself.

When is Festival Village open?

The Festival Village is open every day throughout the festival period, from 11am -10pm.

What food and drink is on offer at Festival Village?

Festival Village says this year’s focus is on local businesses, so many of the stalls will be from Scotland.

Pizza Geeks, which has restaurants in Haymarket and Leith, will have a stand serving their freshly-made Neapolitan pizza with a geeky twist.

Say Cheese will be offering a range of delicious toasties and other cheesy treats.

And Butcher Boy is back with its indulgent burgers, including a haggis-topped patty called The Highlander – but vegetarian options are also available.

There will also be a Butcher Boy Bar with a range of craft beers and their very own pilsner.

Fizz & Pearl will be serving up fresh, locally-sourced seafood from around around Scotland.

And finally it is perfectly positioned next to the gin bar, stocking a range of gins from around the world.

Do I have to book to visit Festival Village?

​No, you don’t. The Festival Village is available for walk-ins only.

Are dogs allowed at Festival Village?