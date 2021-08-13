Edinburgh Fringe Festival is back and there’s something for everyone – from toddlers to fully grown adults who are still kids at heart.
For those with a family who are looking for inspiration, here are a selection of shows at Edinburgh Fringe which will delight people from zero to 100-years-old.
1. The Big Birthday Show With Magic Gareth
Magic Gareth's Big Birthday Show was a virtual hit at last year's Fringe - earning 4 stars from The Scotsman reviewer. He's back in person this time with a fun, colourful, interactive magic show celebrating all the big events we missed throughout Covid - from birthdays to Christmas. Catch the 40-minute show at Pleasance Courtyard for £7.
Photo: Edinburgh Fringe
2. Basil Brush’s Family Fun Show
Boom boom! Basil Brush comes to Edinburgh Fringe with a journey of laughs, storytelling and song. It's at Underbelly at George Square on August 22 and the show lasts around an hour. Tickets £11.
Photo: Steve Ullathorne
3. First Piano on the Moon
Will Pickvance stars in First Piano On The Moon, a combination of storytelling and musical madness.It received 4 stars last year from our Scotsman critic, who called it a "gorgeous" and "magic" performance about the "power of music to transcend time". Catch it at Pleasance's Cromdale Theatre for £10pp.
Photo: PETER DIBDIN PHOTOGRAPHER
4. Community Clay Time!
Expert sculptor and model maker Jim Parkyn worked for Aardman Animations - known for Wallace and Gromit - for over 20 years. Now he is teaching his skills at Community Clay Time, showing children from 5+ how to create characters in clay, from simple sticks to fully formed friends in under an hour. He's around from August 28-29 at the Cabaret Bar in Pleasance Courtyard. (Tickets from £15).
Photo: Community Clay Time