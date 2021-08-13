4. Community Clay Time!

Expert sculptor and model maker Jim Parkyn worked for Aardman Animations - known for Wallace and Gromit - for over 20 years. Now he is teaching his skills at Community Clay Time, showing children from 5+ how to create characters in clay, from simple sticks to fully formed friends in under an hour. He's around from August 28-29 at the Cabaret Bar in Pleasance Courtyard. (Tickets from £15).

Photo: Community Clay Time