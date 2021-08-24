Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The volunteer group, Strut Safe, was created following the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was murdered walking home on March 3 in London.

This tragic death ignited a conversation around women's safety and caused two Edinburgh women to create a free walk home service, to help people in the Capital stay safe at night.

Co-Director or Strut Safe Alice Jackson.

The group describes itself as ‘a free non-judgemental service dedicated to getting women, queer people, people of colour and anyone who needs us home safely.’

Co-Director or Strut Safe Alice Jackson, 21, has encouraged people who are walking to or from a Fringe show by themselves to use the group’s services.

“So many people come to the city to see shows and enjoy themselves but there is obviously a very real risk, especially when you are somewhere you are not familiar with,” said Ms Jackson.

“The Fringe brings an amazing social scene to the city but that means people are likely to be out late and may be vulnerable.

Strut Safe volunteer group has launched to walk people home who feel vulnerable and not able to walk alone late at night.

“What we want to do is let people know that we are here to support them and our service is available.”

Strut Safe takes calls between the hours of 7pm and 3am on Friday/Saturday and 7pm-1am on Sunday.

People who choose to use the service will be met by two volunteers, clearly identifiable by lanyards, who will accompany individuals on their walk through Edinburgh.

Currently operating in the EH1, EH2, EH3, EH8, EH9 postcode areas the group hopes to expand the service to the rest of the city and eventually to operate hubs across the UK.

Over the phone service also available

The group also runs a call-in service that gives people across the country access to over-the-phone support if they are walking alone and feeling vulnerable.

Launched on April 16 of this year the group has already proved popular with locals.

“We have had an incredible response,” said Ms Jackson. “We get multiple calls a night and a lot of users returning to the service which is great.”

The service is primarily used by women but the charity is keen to express that their service is for everyone.

“We are fully aware that issues such as harassment and assault impact people of colour, trans and non-binary people. It’s not just an issue that impacts women.” said Ms Jackson.

“Something we get a lot online is people reaching out and thinking we do not walk men home. But of course we do, we are there for anybody who needs us.”

Contact Strut Safe

On: 0333 335 0026

Open hours:

Friday: 7pm-3am

Saturday: 7pm-3am

Sunday: 7pm-1am

