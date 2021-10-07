A Castle For Christmas: Netflix release the first pictures of Scottish Christmas romance film that saw star Brooke Shields in South Queensferry
The first pictures from A Castle for Christmas have been released by Netflix as seasonal romantic film looks to show Scotland at its prettiest.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:31 pm
Another cosy romance film, the likes of which have come to define the Christmas season on Netflix, is set to show Scotland at its best as the first pictures of A Castle for Christmas are released.
The film will star Cary Elwes from cult favourite The Princess Bride and Blue Lagoon actress Brooke Shields, who was spotted last year filming the movie in South Queensferry.
The plot revolves around Shields’ character, Sophie, an American author who decides to buy a castle during a visit to Scotland.
The surprise plot twist; her plan is put in jeopardy when Myles, the prickly Duke and castle owner played by Elwes, is reluctant to sell to a foreigner and they must work to find a compromise.
We wonder what will happen. Seriously, we have no idea.