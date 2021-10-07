Another cosy romance film, the likes of which have come to define the Christmas season on Netflix, is set to show Scotland at its best as the first pictures of A Castle for Christmas are released.

The film will star Cary Elwes from cult favourite The Princess Bride and Blue Lagoon actress Brooke Shields, who was spotted last year filming the movie in South Queensferry.

The plot revolves around Shields’ character, Sophie, an American author who decides to buy a castle during a visit to Scotland.

The surprise plot twist; her plan is put in jeopardy when Myles, the prickly Duke and castle owner played by Elwes, is reluctant to sell to a foreigner and they must work to find a compromise.

We wonder what will happen. Seriously, we have no idea.

Brooke Shields at South Queensferry