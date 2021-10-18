On the evening of Wednesday October 27, the BBC will be filming Debate Night at a venue in Edinburgh City Centre.

They are looking for people from the area to join a socially-distanced studio audience.

The show is the only TV programme of its kind in the country to allow people the chance to put their questions and opinions to key decision-makers and public figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC will be filming Debate Night at a venue in Edinburgh City Centre for the final time this year.

A spokesperson from the broadcaster said spaces are limited so they are encouraging everyone to apply as soon as possible.

The programme broadcasts on all BBC Scotland’s output, BBC Scotland TV channel every Wednesday at 22:30 and repeated on BBC One Scotland.

Stephen Jardine, host of the show said: “We are excited to let you know that BBC Scotland’s Debate Night TV programme is returning to Edinburgh with its studio audience.

"We’re inviting people to apply to join us for our final run of episodes at a location near you.”

Other debate nights include Glasgow on November 2 which will be a COP26 special, Stirling on November 10 and another show in Glasgow on November 17.

To take part you can visit the BBC’s debate night web page here and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ then select a location near you to fill out a two-minute application form.

Mr Jardine added: “It’s your questions that lead the discussion – the stories and experiences and opinions that you share.

“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace? Whatever your situation, we want you to apply so Debate Night can hear from as many different voices as possible.

“Know someone else who might be interested? We would be grateful if you could share this invitation amongst your colleagues, friends and networks.”

Last week’s debate night episode featured Michael Stewart, James Withers, Angela Constance MSP, Oliver Mundell MSP and Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP.

It is available to watch via BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.