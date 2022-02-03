If you want to quiz Scotland’s decision-makers on the big issues affecting the country, you can put yourself forward to be in the audience of the Edinburgh show, which will be filmed on Wednesday February, 23.

To apply, you need to visit the Debate Night website and click ‘Apply to the Audience’. You will then need to fill out a short questionnaire, which will require you to choose a location and submit a few personal details. It will also ask you about your political views.

Journalist and presenter Stephen Jardine, the host of the programme, said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!””

Debate Night is also visiting other towns and cities across the country, such as Glasgow, Dundee and Stirling.

Stephen Jardine has been hosting Debate Night since 2019.

If your application is successful, you will contacted by producers within a week of the filming day.

Audience members are expected to submit two questions for the panel.

