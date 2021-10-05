Dancing on Ice 2022: Why is John Barrowman leaving the show and who are the celebrity contestants announced so far? (Image credit: Ian West/PA Wire)

After this year’s series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice was plagued by issues and disruption as the coronavirus pandemic continued, fans of the ice skating dance competition are already getting excited about the return of the show for 2022.

English radio presenter and singer Sonny Jay skated his way to victory on Dancing on Ice 2021 after a whirlwind season left many relieved when it came to an end.

But who are the celebrities set to be appearing on the ITV primetime dance show next year?

Here are the Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants announced so far – and who else could be waiting to spin onto the show for its fourteenth season.

Which celebrities are on Dancing on Ice 2022?

With three celebrities out of 12 in total already announced to be joining coaches Torvil and Dean on the ice next year, here are all the contestants announced for Dancing on Ice 2022 so far.

Sally Dynevor

Earlier on Monday, Corrie actress Dynevor was announced as the first celebrity skater taking part in Dancing On Ice.

The 58-year-old is known to viewers as the ambitious Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, a part she has played since 1986.

Bez/Mark Berry

Happy Mondays star Bez was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022.

The maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of the Madchester-era band, joins Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor on the line-up.

He appeared on This Morning with returning Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to break the news.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, said: "At the moment it's more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don't know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me.

"I'm looking forward to learning a new skill and I can't wait for the Christmas ice rinks again so I can get on there and really show off."

On having to wear sequins and fake tan during his skates, Bez added: "This is going to be a whole new experience so you never know - I might quite grow to like it."

His bandmate Shaun Ryder congratulated him in a pre-recorded video message, saying: "It's a happy Monday. Hope it's not a black and blue Monday.

"I'm here to wish you all the best and say good luck for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm because it can get a bit cold. So call the cops, good luck bro."

Happy Mondays, fronted by Ryder, was one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, along with groups including The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.

Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

Stef Reid

Originally from New Zealand, Stefanie Reid is a Paralympic medalist and athlete who has been announced as the third celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022.

Fresh from competing in the T64 Women’s Long Jump final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, Reid told Good Morning Britain that that she “cannot wait” to join the cast for the next ITV dance show series.

“I have some really exciting news,” Reid told viewers.

"I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

"I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

Having lost her right foot in a boating accident at the age of 15, Reid has led a successful career as a Paralympic athlete competing for Great Britain – winning a bronze medal in the 200m T44 sprint at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008 and silver medals in the long jump F44 at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Why is John Barrowman leaving Dancing on Ice?

ITV announced on Monday that Scottish-born actor John Barrowman would not be returning to Dancing on Ice as a judge next year.

Barrowman has been a judge on the show since 2019 and starred as a contestant in 2006.

But Barrowman’s reputation has been marred by revelations of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of BBC sci-fi TV shows Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood.

When over 20 allegations of severe sexual harassment and misconduct by British director and actor Noel Clarke emerged in 2020, an interview surfaced from 2015 in which Barrowman’s own inappropriate behaviour was exposed by colleagues.

These included exposing himself to others on set, which the actor admitted to earlier this year and said he had taken part in "tomfoolery" while on the BBC show sets.

While Barrowman will be absent from Dancing on Ice, he will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

When will ITV’s Dancing on Ice return in 2022?

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

Additional reporting by PA reporters Alex Green and Tom Horwood

