Season one fan favourite is backing a fellow fan of the Greggs' festive bake to win season three this week. Photo credit: Baga Chipz/Home Talent Group

The highly anticipated season three finale of increasingly popular reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is just 24 hours away, and the competition is heating up as the fans of the show campaign for their favourite queen to lift the crown.

A trio of queens – Kitty Scott Claus, Ella Vaday and Krystal Versace – are all vying for the chance to be crowned the UK’s next drag superstar by host RuPaul in this week’s episode, with the three forming one of the most tightly contested season finales in drag race herstory.

Drag Race UK, which is hosted by iconic American drag queen RuPaul Charles, has seen huge success since it first aired in 2019 on BBC Three, with millions of viewers tuning in to see their favourite queens take on weekly challenges, as they lip-sync their way to drag stardom.

And when it comes to iconic queens who know what it takes to make an impact in a Drag Race finale, it’s hard to beat season one finalist and major fan favourite Baga Chipz.

The London-born drag queen has been a major success since starring on Drag Race UK season one, where she reached the final alongside close friend – and eventual winner – The Vivienne, while she has also had audiences roaring with laughter after appearing in Celebrity Masterchef 2020.

And on the eve of this season’s finale, we caught up with Baga to get her thoughts on Thursday’s climax, who she is backing and what she has made of the season so far.

"I’m really, really good friends with Kitty (Scott Claus) – so I’m going to say Kitty”, said the multi-award winning artist.

"But I think they’ve all done amazing. I really wouldn’t mind whoever wins to be honest, but Kitty is like a sister to me – so I am going Team Kitty.”

“Me and Ella Vaday are really good friends too now, as we’ve now worked together and stuff. We’ve actually just come up with some big Spice Girls campaign, because it’s their 25 year anniversary.

"But with Kitty, we both have the same sense of humour and – to be honest – we both love a Greggs festive bake that’s come out today. I just wish they did them every day of the year – an all year round festive bake.”

