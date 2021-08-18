RuPaul’s Drag Race UK's series three Queens have been revealed (BBC)

Drag Race UK fans, start your engines, because season three of the popular reality TV show is on the horizon.

It may have only been months ago that Helensburgh’s own Lawrence Chaney brought home the crown with runway walks, hilarious one liners and general comedic excellence, but season three is on the way imminently.

Chaney, who was the first Scottish contestant to compete and win the series, defeated the popular Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Dundee’s Ellie Diamond in a fabulous final that saw her crowned the UK’s next drag superstar.

Aired on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, the UK version of the programme has proven to be a huge hit with audiences, with the original season of Drag Race UK racking up an astonishing 12 million views for BBC Three, plus thousands more on international streaming platforms.

The reality TV show, hosted by world famous drag queen RuPaul Charles, originally aired in the United States in 2009 and has since seen the show, dubbed the ‘Olympics of drag’, aired in other countries across the world.

When does season three of Drag Race UK start?

The third instalment of the series was confirmed in November 2020 when producers sent out a casting call to potential contestants.

Charity Kase from Drag Race UK (BBC)

A third season of Drag Race UK was officially announced when the official Twitter page posted a teaser video that stated the show would be ‘ru-turning’ in the autumn.

The BBC has since confirmed the show will be back in September – but we don’t have an official release date yet.

Drag Race UK: Meet the Queens

Today, RuPaul and BBC Three have Ru-vealed the next set of fabulous drag queens making their series three debut.

Each week, the queens will face challenges that test their drag race prowess to the max. hoping that they have impressed Ru enough to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition.

They are (in no particular order):

- Veronica Green, 35, from Rochdale, returning after catching Covid in series 2

- Victoria Scone, 27, from Cardiff

- Vanity Milan, 29, South London

- Scarlett Harlett, 26, East London

- River Medway, 22, Kent

- Krystal Versace, 19, Kent

- Kitty Scott-Claus, 29, Birmingham

- Ella Vaday, 32, Dagenham

- Elektra Fence, 29, Burnley

- Charity Kase, 24, Lancashire

- Choriza May, 30, Newcastle

- Anubis, 19, Brighton

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK series 3?

RuPaul is a well connected celebrity, meaning Drag Race shows are never short on celeb royalty.

Last year saw a stellar list of guest judges, with Elizabeth Hurley, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Lorraine Kelly and Dawn French appearing on the show to critique the queens.

However, this year promises to be even bigger and better. Rumoured to be appearing as guest judges on Drag Race this year are Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Michelle Keegan and even the legendary Sir Elton John has been earmarked to appear via a video link.

Regular judge and long time partner in crime Michelle Visage is likely to continue alongside Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who have both featured as judges in the opening two seasons.

