The screen will be on tour across the country, coming to Edinburgh for two nights on December 4th.

Four movies will be shown including Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone, and The Grinch (2000) and it will be based outdoors at Murrayfield Ice Rink.

The screen stands 8 metres high and 12 metres wide - officially Scotland’s largest drive-in movie screen,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Drive-In Cinema: Scotland’s largest outdoor movie screen coming to the Capital just in time for Christmas

On top of the movies, there will also be slap-up street food available and additional entertainment which will include interactive quizzes and live comedy.

Callum Campbell, founder of Drive In Cinema, said, “We are so excited to be returning our supersized screen to Edinburgh.

"The Drive In Cinema is a truly magical movie experience and a brilliant event for all the family - the perfect combination of nostalgia,novelty and entertainment.”

“We started The Drive-In Cinema in 2020 as a response to the restrictions, but have found that the events are still proving popular as everything has eased in 2021.

“We think it’s a great family or couples tradition to get out and see your favourite Christmas film every year in the comfort of your own car.”

As well as Edinburgh, the tour will stop off at Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow and this will be the company’s second ever Christmas tour and largest run of drive-in events.

Tickets are on sale now from , priced from £32.00 per car.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.