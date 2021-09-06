Edinburgh to appear on BBC's University Challenge and Channel 4's Secret Spenders - here's how you can watch
Edinburgh will be dominating TV on Monday night with two prime time slots showing the world what the Capital has to offer.
What else is there to do on a Monday evening for all you nine-to-fivers but crash out in front of the telly with a take away treat?
And behold – our fine Capital will be strutting it on BBC Two at 8.30 pm with Edinburgh University testing their mettle in front of the sharp and severe Jeremy Paxman in University Challenge.
If your brain isn’t really feeling up to the tough questions, you could always flick over to Channel 4 at the same time for Secret Spenders.
The show will be in Edinburgh this week to provide a family with money saving tips and consumer advice after they admit to being secret spenders.
Even if both, or neither, of these shows are your particular brand of tea, there’s nothing quite as fun as recognising home on the telly, or at least seeing smart people from your home city answer difficult questions.