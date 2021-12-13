Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Fantastic Beasts 3 cast, release date, and more

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will arrive in cinemas in April 2022.

Despite a Harry Potter cast reunion at the dawn of January 2022, there are no plans on the horizon for a reboot to the beloved magical franchise.

Instead, Warner Bros are busy expanding the Fantastic Beasts series, following the story of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston’s Tina Goldstein, and Jude Law’s younger version of Dumbledore, among others.

The next film seems to focus on the latter of the three, given the name: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Here’s all that’s been made public about the upcoming movie so far, including what the latest trailer shows, when it’s due to come out, and who’s in the cast.

Warning: spoilers for the existing Fantastic Beasts films ahead.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer

Just as the words ‘Fantastic Beasts’ in the logo grow smaller, the latest trailer, released on December 13th, seems to show that the series of films are focusing more and more on the backstory of Albus Dumbledore than on Newt Scamander’s beasts.

Although there are a few beasts to see in the trailer, the main focus seems to be on the past of the Dumbledore family, with Aberforth Dumbledore appearing and the revelation at the end of the previous film that Credence Barebone is potentially also a Dumbledore sibling.

The trailer also indicates that the film will be spending more time at Hogwarts than previous ones, with shots of the exterior, Great Hall, classrooms, and even the mysterious Room of Requirement.

Grindelwald is also seen to be stepping up his “war against the Muggles”, with newcomer Mads Mikkelsen taking the helm as the series’ villain.

When is the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore release date?

The release date of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is April 8th, 2022 in the UK and India.

This will be shortly followed with the US release date, on April 15th, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been the subject of great discussion over the last couple of years.

Amidst a media storm surrounding the ongoing divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Mr Depp was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts series.

To replace him as Gellert Grindelwald, legendary enemy of Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelseen has stepped onto the set.