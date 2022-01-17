Prime Video’s Good Omens has been confirmed for a second season and filming is already underway.

Scotland’s own David Tennant will return to play the demon Crowley, alongside Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale.

The TV show was initially conceived as a limited series, but producer and showrunner Neil Gaiman has since said that he has enough ideas to continue sating audience desire for more episodes.

Season 1 saw Crowley and Aziraphale enjoying afternoon tea at the Ritz after a identity-switching scheme to save the world.

So where will Season 2 take the friends from the opposite sides of heaven and hell? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the release date for Good Omens Season 2?

There is no confirmed release date for Good Omens Season 2, but it’s expected to be released at some point during 2022.

With filming still ongoing, it’s likely still a good few months off.

The season will include six new episodes, all coming to Prime Video.

Where was Good Omens Season 2 filmed?

Director Douglas Mackinnon was reportedly excited to take the filming of Good Omens back to is native country, Scotland.

Much of the filming has been down in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Jon Hamm all spotted around both cities.

For one scene in particular, a Newington pub, The Cask and Barrel, was redecorated and turned into the fictional Resurrectionist for Sheen to act out some scenes in.

What to expect from Good Omens Season 2

Good Omens Season 1 was based on a novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett from 1990.

As Sir Terry Pratchett sadly passed away in 2015, only Mr Gaiman returned to work on the show as a writer, producer, and showrunner.

Mr Gaiman has stated that he and Sir Terry outlined some ideas for a sequel to the novel and even gave it an initial name, 668—The Neighbour of the Beast.

This will actually where the idea for the angels came from, adding extra colour to the first novel.

The outline for this novel means that there were already some ideas to flesh out for the second season of the TV show.

The writer also said during filming in 2017 that there would be a lot of angels in the second season, which explains why Jon Hamm, who plays the Archangel Gabriel, has been spotted filming.

Nonetheless, David Tennant will certainly return as our favourite demon alongside the increased number of angels.

In interviews, Mr Gaiman also stated the sequel he was working on with Pratchett delved into where the angels came from.

We’ll have to wait until enough filming and post-production is completed and we can get a trailer for any more ideas on what we might learn from the second season of the show.