It's the show that everybody seems to be talking about at the moment – Squid Game is breaking records and is currently Netflix' s most watched show in 90 countries including the UK.

The series is about a group of debt-ridden people who are forced to play a series of lethal children’s games in order to win a multi-million-pound prize and is an original South Korean production available either dubbed or subtitled in English.

It follows the success of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which last year became the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

But these are just the tip of the entertainment iceberg, with numerous critically-acclaimed movies and binge-worthy television series emerging from Korea in recent years.

Here are 10 that are available to stream on Netflix at the moment.

1. The Handmaiden Park Chan-wook's drama tells the story of a con man's plan to steal an heiress's heart and fortune. His scheme gets more complicated when his mark falls in love with the handmaiden he has hired to help. The film has won multiple awards and rates an impressive 95 per cent on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix UK Photo Sales

2. Sisyphus Series 1 of Sisyphus premiered earlier this year and is set in Korea in 2035. It's a time-twisting sci-fi thriller folllowing an engineer who is trying to find out how his brother died, helped by a warrior who travels back in time to help him. If that sounds confusing all is explained in its 16 action-packed episodes. Photo: Netflix UK Photo Sales

3. Forgotten Forgotten is an intense 2018 thriller about a man trying to find out what happened to his brother who returns home seemingly a different person 19 days after being abducted - and with no memory of his own kidnapping. Photo: Netflix UK Photo Sales

4. Sweet Home Sweet Home is a critcally-acclaimed Korean television series about the residents of an apartment complex whp are fighting to survive a monster invasion. There are currently 10 hour-long episodes of the apocalyptic horror to enjoy. Photo: Netflix UK Photo Sales