What was the first horror movie that truly scared you?

As Halloween creeps upon us and the witching hour closes in, everyone has that one film that still gives you the shivers.

Whether you are a horror fanatic or not, each and every one of us has that horror movie that leaves us unable to sleep, asking exactly what that bump in the night was, and checking under our bed for the boogey man.

But what are the movies that truly spooked Edinburgh? We decided to ask our readers that very question, and this is what they said…

1. Halloween (1978) That John Carpenter soundtrack, the gruesome kill scenes and the birth of a horror icon. The original Halloween is without doubt one of the ultimate horror classics.

2. An American Werewolf In London (1981) An American Werewolf In London is still as popular now as it was on its release in the early 80s. As one of our readers said: "That whole transformation part...just wow."

3. The Exorcist (1973) Almost 40 years old and The Exorcist is still terrifying audiences across the globe. On release, it's said audience members fainted, while some simply didn't sleep after seeing the William Friedkin classic.

4. Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) While he has competition, it's hard to argue against Freddy Kreuger as the ultimate horror villain. Plenty of our readers admitted Wes Craven's Nightmare On Elm Street has them shaking like a leaf.