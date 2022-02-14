Marvel Studios had a good year for TV shows on Disney Plus in 2021, opening with WandaVision and closing with Hawkeye.

It seems that they’re kicking off 2022 with a less well-known superhero to star in the first TV show of the year: Moon Knight.

Steven Grant, or alternatively Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is making his MCU debut as a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all we know about the show so far, including a full trailer breakdown.

When is Moon Knight’s release date?

Moon Knight is set to come out on Disney Plus on March 30th.

There are expected to be six episodes, each roughly 40 to 50 minutes long.

What are Moon Knight’s powers?

In the comics, Moon Knight is occasionally gifted with enhanced strength during nights with full moons, prophetic visions, and dreams, and the ability to drain people’s lives from them through physical contact.

However, the majority of his storylines in the comics see him without supernatural powers, relying on his skills as a mercenary and advanced technology, such as his signature crescent daggers.

A new trailer for the upcoming show, Moon Knight, dropped on January 18th. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

It seems Moon Knight will have powers in the shower, if the “chaos” within him is anything to go by.

The powers being tied to the night and the strength of the moon is obviously what gives the character his name and, in the show, could tie into why Steven is struggling with dreams and reality so much.

Moon Knight trailer breakdown

On January 18th, the first trailer for the upcoming show was released.

The outfit for Moon Knight seems fairly comicbook-accurate from the first glimpses we get. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

We meet Steven Grant grappling with insomnia and dissociative identity disorder, meaning he can’t tell the difference between his waking life and dreams.

One example is of him being chased into a lift by a horrifically tall figure with glowing eyes – only to realise that its a sweet old lady, not a nightmarish creature.

Grant has gone so far as to chain himself to the bed while he sleeps, presumably to avoid hurting himself or others in his confusion.

While looking in the mirror, he also sees an image of himself with glowing eyes, a callout to how the character of Moon Knight looked in the original comics.

Answering a mysterious phone call from a hidden phone, a panicked woman starts calling Steven Marc, introducing the idea of multiple personalities.

This confusion and memory loss continues when Steven finds himself driving a truck and holding a gun, which he throws away in horror.

The first poster for the show seems to show Moon Knight's signature crescent daggers. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Presumably the show’s main villain, Ethan Hawke’s Dr Arthur Harrow is also introduced, telling Steven that “there’s chaos in you”.

When told to “embrace the chaos” by the gravelly-voiced doctor, we then get a first look at the fairly comic-accurate costume of Moon Knight, with what looks like bandages wrapping around Steven like an Egyptian mummy.

This also matches up nicely with Steven’s job working in a museum featuring various Ancient Egyptian artefacts.