House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, will focus on the Targaryen family (HBO)
House of the Dragon: A guide to the characters in Game of Thrones prequel

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, will focus on the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:31 pm

Fire and blood. That’s what the new Game of Thrones series is promising. It’s also the words of House Targaryen, the dragon riders who are the focus of the HBO show.

Set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will cover the bloody civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

The death of King Viserys sparks a power struggle, with the major houses splitting into two factions either supporting his daughter Rhaenyra or his younger son Aegon’s claim.

Here’s a guide on who the key players are and which side they’re on.

House of the Dragon: Trailer, release date, and cast

1. Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) was the fifth Targaryen king on the Iron Throne. His children included Rhaenyra with his first wife Aemma Arryn and Aegon II with his second wife Alicent Hightower - who fight for the throne after his death.

2. Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, is the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen. She was named heir to the throne aged eight, but on her father's death is challenged by her younger half brother Aegon II and his supporters.

3. Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is beloved by George R. R. Martin as a morally grey character. The younger brother of King Viserys, he is an experienced warrior and craves power. He sides with his niece Rhaenyra during the Dance of Dragons.

4. Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and member of a powerful dynasty in Westeros. She has four children with Viserys, including Aegon II, the challenger to the throne. Her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.

