House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones show's London premiere in 19 pictures
Stars of House of the Dragon took to a fiery red carpet for the premiere of the Game of Thrones show in London.
Just days before the release of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel show’s stars appeared at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square last night (August 15).
Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock and Olivia Cooke were among the lead actors who strutted the Targaryen-red carpet – and they were joined by celebrities from Al Murray and Philip Schofield to Love Island's Luca Bish.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon returns fans to a Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, where dragons reigned.
