Since Aegon’s Conquest, dragons have proliferated in Westeros alongside House Targaryen. We know from the source material that they keep growing and growing as they age – so the older the dragon, the bigger it will be.

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys’ dragon Drogon was enormous by Season 8. Fans have predicted his wingspan was around 60m (196ft) – and he was only around seven years old. Some of the beasts in House of the Dragon (HOTD) are more than 100.

However, something that restricts the size of dragons in George R.R. Martin’s world is captivity. By the time of House of the Dragon – 200 years before Game of Thrones – most of the Targaryens’ dragons live in the dragonpit, a huge stable in Kings Landing. But, it is thought living in chains restricted the dragons’ growth, and they became smaller over the centuries. Wild dragons, meanwhile, grow much larger.

With that in mind, here is a guide to the main dragons which will feature in House of the Dragon, from biggest to smallest.

1. Balerion Balerion the Black Dread is the largest dragon in Westeros' history, having been born in Old Valyria. His shadow is said to blot out a whole town and he could apparently swallow a mammoth whole. He died of old age at around 200, and was significantly bigger than Drogon in Game of Thrones - with a wingspan of around the size of a football pitch. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

2. Vhagar Born on Dragonstone before Aegon conquered Westeros, Vhagar is the largest dragon alive and is about 181 years old. During House of the Dragon, she is thought to be around the size Balerion was during Aegon’s Conquest, giving a decisive advantage to any army. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

3. The Cannibal A wild beast that feasts on other dragons, The Cannibal has never been ridden and not much is known about him. He is the eldest of the dragons who live on Dragonstone, so could be somewhere between 100-200 years old. As he's a wild dragon, this means he is likely to be huge. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

4. Vermithor At around 95 years-old, Vermithor was the dragon of King Jaehaerys, Viserys’ grandfather. The Bronze Fury is thought to be one of the largest dragons alive. Photo: HBO Photo Sales