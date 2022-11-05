House of the Dragon Season 1 is over, and HBO has confirmed we’ll have to wait until at least 2024 for Season 2. The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off has impressed fans and critics with its portrayal of the messy lives of Daenerys Targaryen ’s ancestors – as developed from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

The board is set for the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, which will see the Greens fight the Blacks as dragons clash with dragons and Westeros burns. While we wait for the next instalment, here are some predictions of new characters we’ll meet and plotlines which will take place in House of the Dragon Season 2. Spoilers have been kept to a minimum, but be warned for mild spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.