House of the Dragon Season 1 is over, and HBO has confirmed we’ll have to wait until at least 2024 for Season 2. The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off has impressed fans and critics with its portrayal of the messy lives of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors – as developed from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.
The board is set for the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, which will see the Greens fight the Blacks as dragons clash with dragons and Westeros burns. While we wait for the next instalment, here are some predictions of new characters we’ll meet and plotlines which will take place in House of the Dragon Season 2. Spoilers have been kept to a minimum, but be warned for mild spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.
1. Blood and Cheese
House of the Dragon ends with a devastating death for Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) side. Season 2 will show the aftermath of that death, and the bloody revenge which is taken by Daemon Targaryen through two sinister individuals known by the nicknames Blood and Cheese.
Photo: HBO
2. Cregan Stark
We didn't see much of the Starks in House of the Dragon Season 1 - but that's about to change. In the season finale, Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys was sent with his dragon Vermax to Winterfell to treat with Cregan Stark, the Wolf of the North. A powerful swordsman and formidable ruler, he will play a vital role in the war to come.
Photo: Game of Thrones HBO
3. Daeron Targaryen
There were concerns Daeron Targaryen's character had been cut from House of the Dragon. But eagle-eyed fans spotted his 'bloodline' in the show's opening sequence, and George R.R. Martin has said the fourth child of Alicent and Viserys wasn't seen in Season 1 as he is in Old Town. Probably the nicest of Alicent's sons, Daeron and his dragon Tessarion will likely appear in Season 2.
Photo: HBO
4. Hugh Hammer
Henry Cavill might not have been officially cast in House of the Dragon, but fans have said he'd make a good Hugh Hammer. He is one of a number of dragonseeds - Targaryen bastards - who gain prominence in the war by riding dragons. Hammer rides Vermithor, the second largest dragon in Westeros, after Vhagar.
Photo: HBO