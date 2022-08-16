House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained for new Game of Thrones show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will be out in a matter of days.

It will focus on the messy history of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon-riding ancestors as they tear themselves apart over the Iron Throne.

More than 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the Targaryen house is at the height of its power ruling Westeros. With their fleet of dragons, no other house can challenge them.

The tumultuous reign of House Targaryen will be the main focus of House of the Dragon (HBO)

Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon will explore what happens when the dragon riders turn on eachother.

If you haven't read it – and, even if you have – you might need a guide to who’s who in the Targaryen royal family.

There’s a huge host of new characters to get to know, and everyone seems to have similar names, and then there’s the incest...

So here’s everything you need to know about the main members of the Targaryen family tree in the House of the Dragon, and how they relate to one another.

The House of the Dragon Targaryen family tree (HBO/Ginny Sanderson)

Warning: the last image in this article contains mild spoilers for relationships in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Targaryen family tree explained

The main patriarch of House Targaryen at the start of House of the Dragon is King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine. He is generally a peaceful and just man.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in House of the Dragon (HBO)

In contrast is his younger brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who is ambitious, reckless, and volatile. He is a fierce warrior and rides the formidable dragon Caraxes. Prince Daemon believes he is the rightful heir to the throne.

King Viserys’ firstborn child is Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock) with his first wife Aemma Arryn. She grows up without thinking she will rule – until her father King Viserys decides to name her as his chosen heir, and calls on the lords of the Seven Kingdoms to bend the knee to her.

King Viserys’ second wife is Rhaenyra’s childhood friend Alicent Hightower, part of an ancient and powerful Westerosi house. They have four children together: Aegon, Helaena, Aemond, and Daeron.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) having a very normal relationship (House of the Dragon HBO)

It is Viserys’ firstborn son Aegon Targaryen who many – including his mother and grandfather Otto Hightower – believe should be the heir to the throne.

Westeros has never had a queen at this point in history. Which brings us to Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). She is King Viserys' cousin, who is known as the queen who never was.

This is because a Great Council decided to skip her on the path of succession in favour of a male heir, Baelon – Viserys' father. This sets a precedent, the effects of which have major ramifications in The House of the Dragon.

Rhaenys Targaryen is married to Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant), who is known as the Sea Snake. He is a legendary sailor, the Lord of Tides and Master of Driftmark.

The Velaryon House is an ancient and powerful one which dates back to Old Valyria – where the Targaryens came from. But, instead of dragons, this family became masters of the tides.

At the time of House of the Dragon, Corlys Velaryon commands the mightiest fleet in Westeros, and is a formidable opponent. Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon have two children together, Laena Velaryon and Laenor Velaryon.

A more complete Targaryen family tree during the era covered in House of the Dragon (HBO/Ginny Sanderson)

So, there you have it. It does get more complicated than that – but these are the core characters, their relations and their motivations as we embark on House of the Dragon.

How do House of the Dragon characters relate to Daenerys and the Mad King in Game of Thrones?

As House of the Dragon takes place centuries before Game of Thrones, there are more than a dozen rulers between King Viserys I and Aerys II, who is known as the Mad King.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is the Mad King’s daughter with his sister-wife Rhaella (yes, that is the tradition). She is the youngest of their three children, after Rhaegar – Jon Snow’s father – and Viserys.

Rhaegar is killed by Robert Baratheon before the events of Game of Thrones and Viserys is killed in Season 1 of Game of Thrones by Khal Drogo.