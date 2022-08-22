House of the Dragon: The 11 main characters in Game of Thrones prequel - from Princess Rhaenyra to Daemon Targaryen

Set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, new HBO show House of the Dragon will cover the bloody Targaryen civil war chronicled in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.
Here’s a guide to the main characters in House of the Dragon, and where their allegiances may lie.
1. Viserys Targaryen
King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the fifth Targaryen king on the Iron Throne, and his peaceful reign sows the seeds for war. His children include Rhaenyra with his first wife Aemma Arryn.
Photo: HBO
2. Rhaenyra Targaryen
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, is the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen. Nicknamed the 'Realm's Delight', at the age of eight, she is declared heir to the Iron Throne by her father. But there are many in the realm who do not think a woman should rule.
Photo: HBO
3. Daemon Targaryen
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is the ambitious younger brother of King Viserys who believes he has a claim to the Iron Throne. Reckless and volatile, Daemon is an experienced warrior and rides the dragon Caraxes, the Blood Wyrm.
Photo: HBO
4. Alicent Hightower
Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and part of an extremely old and powerful dynasty in Westeros. At the start of the series, she is best friends with Rhaenyra Targaryen. Her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.
Photo: HBO