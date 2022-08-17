Hundreds of years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will explore the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tore itself apart.

Its first season, which premieres in just a few days’ time, promises to show at least 17 dragons. Here is a guide to the most important and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.

1. Caraxes Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother of King Viserys. Caraxes is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy".

2. Syrax Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock), who is named heir to the throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Syrax has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes.

3. Vhagar Vhagar was one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. Originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen, in the Dance of Dragons she is the largest and most powerful dragon alive. She is flown by Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) and Prince Aemond 'One Eye' Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

4. Sunfyre Sunfyre the Golden, ridden by King Viserys' firstborn son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), is described as the most "magnificent" dragon to ever fly in Westeros. He has golden scales which shine in the sunlight, and is fierce and powerful.