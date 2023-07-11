House of the Dragon: The 17 biggest dragons in Game of Thrones show, ranked by size - from Vhagar to Caraxes
House of the Dragon is finally here, and it promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its runtime. Set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO show transports audiences to a Westeros where dragons reign with the formidable ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen.
The Targaryens have a history of dragonriding, and it is during the reign of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) where the dynasty had the most fire-breathing beasts Westeros had ever seen. We know from George R.R. Martin source material that dragons keep growing as they age – so the older the dragon, the bigger it will be.
In Game of Thrones, Daenerys’ mount Drogon was enormous by Season 8. Fans have predicted his wingspan was around 60m (196ft) – and he was only around seven years old. Some of the beasts in House of the Dragon (HOTD) are more than 100.
However, something that restricts the size of dragons in this universe is captivity. By the time of House of the Dragon, most of the Targaryens’ dragons live in the dragonpit, a huge stable in Kings Landing. But, it is thought living in chains restricted the dragons’ growth, and they became smaller over the centuries. Wild dragons, and dragons which have fought battles, meanwhile, grow much larger. With that in mind, here is a guide to the major dragons which will feature in House of the Dragon, from biggest to smallest.