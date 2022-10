Almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will explore the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tore itself apart in a war known as the Dance of Dragons.

The series, which premiered on August 21, promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its seasons. Here is a guide to the most significant and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.

1. Caraxes Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother of King Viserys. Caraxes is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy". Photo: HBO Photo Sales

2. Vhagar Vhagar was one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. In House of the Dragon she is the largest and most powerful dragon alive. She is ridden by Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) and Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton/Ewan Mitchell) Photo: HBO Photo Sales

3. Syrax Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock), who is named heir to the throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Syrax has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

4. Seasmoke Seasmoke is a silver-grey dragon who is ridden by Laenor Velaryon, the son of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon. In the lore he is one of the smaller fully grown dragons, slightly smaller than Sunfyre and Tessarion. Photo: HBO Photo Sales