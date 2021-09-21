James Bond viewings in Edinburgh: No Time to Die midnight screenings on Thursday September 30 in Edinburgh cinemas with tickets available now
There is NO TIME to waste as on Thursday September 30, 007 finally returns to the big screen for his 25th instalment with shows beginning from a minute past midnight at Vue Edinburgh Ocean and Vue Edinburgh Omni and tickets available now.
Those who wish to be the first to see Daniel Craig’s long-awaited finale as MI6’s most iconic agent in the new bond movie No Time To Die can look forward to midnight screenings in Edinburgh.
Vue Edinburgh Ocean and Vue Edinburgh Omni will hold a screening for No Time To Die from a minute past midnight, with further screenings scheduled that hour.
Left with no choice but to quit retirement after being sought out by an old friend from the CIA, Bond finds himself compelled to rescue a kidnapped scientist and follow the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with a dangerous new technology, in No Time to Die.
Bolstered by an all-star cast across acting and production, Cary Fukunaga’s Bond Directorial debut is supported by the likes of Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes on screen, as well as writing contributions from Fleabag sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Ian Chester, General Manager at Vue Edinburgh Ocean, said: “No Time to Die has been the hottest blockbuster to come for some time now, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be within reach of its big screen release.
“Our own research tells us that out of all the new films coming up this year, cinema-goers are most excited about the 25th Bond outing – and we know there’s always an extraordinary atmosphere when watching a blockbuster release at midnight. So, with screenings beginning from a minute past midnight, we’ve left no time to waste in catching this one.
“Viewers can dig into their Dry Martini flavour popcorn and Get Lost in the world of James Bond as they watch the latest instalment in the best picture and audio available in big screen entertainment.”
Tickets are now available for the years’ biggest blockbuster and film-goers are encouraged to pre-book their tickets online at www.myvue.com or on the app at a discounted price.