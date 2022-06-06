Love Island returns tonight for its eighth series and a new batch of sexy singletons arrive at the brand-new Villa to embark on the ultimate summer of love.

The girls - Paige, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma - all make their entrance and explore their new home and begin getting to know each other. But before the girls have the chance to settle in, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance and says: “Welcome to Love Island!”

Love Island kicks off with surprise twist from Laura Whitmore

After quizzing the girls on their romantic preferences, the girls then line up in front of the pool as the boys’ arrival is imminent. Laura then reveals her twist.

“Well girls, it’s time to couple up,” she tells them.” There is something I haven’t told you yet - things are a little different this year. You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

The boys - Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca - then make their entrance and meet the girls for the first time. One-by-one, it’s revealed who the public have chosen to couple up. For their first day, the new couples spent time playing a game of dares – before a second bombshell hits.

As the Islanders continue getting to know each other, new boy Davide makes his entrance as the first bombshell of the series, which is sure to ruffle a few feathers.

Laura Whitmore is back on Love Island - with a shocking twist. Photo: Laura Whitmore, ITV.

Love Island contestants react to Davide’s arrival

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Indiyah says: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

Gemma says: “I was blown away.”

Davide is the season's first wildcard, coming in to disrupt the Islanders in the very first episode. Photo: ITV.

Tasha says: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”

Paige says: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

Talking about the reaction from the girls, Davide says: “When I walked into the Villa, I saw all the girls and I’m really impressed, I’m not going to lie.”

But it appears Davide’s entrance may have caused a stir among the boys. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Luca said: “Davide! I was thinking I’m the good-looking Italian here and then you’ve sent that geezer through the door.”

Shortly after Davide’s arrival the Islanders play a game of dares. Davide is up first and he has to ‘do a strip tease’ which catches the attention of the girls in the Villa.

After the game of dares, Davide receives a text which reads: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”.