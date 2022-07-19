Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s (July 19) episode of Love Island will see the islanders sent to a VIP party with a set from international DJ Joel Corry.

Little do they know they are about to be visited by host Laura Whitmore – who is about to kill the vibe.

“Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?” She says in the episode preview, “I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

At the end of Monday night’s episode, viewers were told to vote for their favourite boy and girl in the villa. Now, the results are in and the islanders with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Who left Love Island last week?

The most recent islanders to leave the Love Island were Josh Samuel Le Grove and Coco Lodge. They were dumped from the villa at the beginning of Friday night’s episode (July 15).

Ekin-Su and the islanders dance to a set from DJ Joel Corry at Love Island's Vibe Club (ITV)

"It is what it is man, it’s not too deep,” said Josh, while Coco said she felt it was her time to go as there was no one in the villa for her.

"I’m just waiting for those boys in my DMs,” Coco said, describing her Love Island time as an “unbelievable experience”.

Both islanders had entered the villa during the explosive Casa Amor section of the series. Coco formed a relationship with Andrew, who recoupled with her at the end of Casa.

When the villas reunited, one of the most bizarre and iconic Love Island rows broke out when Andrew told Coco he wanted to get back with Tasha. Coco then let slip Andrew had kissed her breasts during Casa Amor and all hell broke loose.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore arrives to kill the vibe at the VIP party with the result of the public vote (ITV)

Meanwhile, Josh had a connection with Danica at Casa Amor and she recoupled with him when they returned. However, the pair soon realised they were better as friends.

Before being dumped, Josh was in a couple with Summer and Coco was in a couple with Deji.

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O’Neil leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Liam Llewelyn (left voluntarily)

- Afia Tonkmor (recoupling)

- Remi Lambert (recoupling)

- Amber Beckford (public vote)

- Ikenna Ekwonna (public vote)

- Mollie Salmon (Casa Amor)

- Cheyanne Kerr (Casa Amor)

- Jazmine Nichol (Casa Amor)

- Samuel Agbiji (Casa Amor)

- George Tasker (Casa Amor)

- Chyna Mills (public vote)

- Jacques O’Neil (left voluntarily)

- Josh Samuel Le Grove (public vote)

- Coco Lodge (public vote)