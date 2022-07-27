Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the last few days of Love Island’s eighth series, and the islanders are being whittled down ahead of the grand final. Tuesday night’s episode (July 26) featured a ‘Mile High’ challenge where the girls dressed up as flight attendants.

It led to an argument between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen after Luca got upset about Gemma licking Adam Collard. He told her to “f*** off" and stormed out the villa, removing his microphone.

"I think any bloke would have thought exactly what I through in my head at the time,” he said to her later. She replied: “On this challenge, I didn’t kiss anyone. I didn’t snog anyone.”

Indiyah Polack during the flight attendant challenge on Love Island (ITV)

Then the islanders received a text which told them to gather around the firepit. The public had been voting for their favourite couples, and those with the fewest votes would be dumped from the island.

One by one, it was revealed which couples were at risk of going home. They were: Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Paige Turley and Adam Collard.

However, viewers were left with a cliffhanger once again, as the episode ended. The results of the dumping will be revealed on Wednesday night’s episode (July 27).

Gemma Owen during the 'Mile High' challenge on Love Island (ITV)

Who left Love Island? Latest islanders dumped from villa

The most recent islanders to leave the Love Island villa were dumped on Sunday night’s episode (July 24). Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford had received the fewest votes from the public.

Deji had entered the show during Casa Amor, while Lacey, Nathalia and Reece had arrived last week as bombshells to tempt the islanders.

Deji said: “It is a beautiful experience, I’m grateful every day to have lasted as long as I did. I have so much love for everyone. I feel like I have made friends for life, genuinely."

The islanders at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa (ITV)

Lacey, a dancer from Swindon, said: “I am just honestly really grateful that I got to be a part of the show. I’ve made really good friends and I am excited to see what happens with me and Deji.”

Nathalia, a social media influencer from Brazil, had attempted to get to know Adam and Davide but they both decided to stay loyal to Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively.

On exiting the villa, she said: “I am happy that in a short space of time I experienced a lot of the Love Island journey.

"At the time that I walked in I thought there could be something for me but after being there I saw that the couples in there had a strong connection having been together for a long time so I don’t think more time would change that.”

While Reece, a model from Coventry, had been getting to know Danica, but she chose to couple up with Halifax Town footballer Jamie instead.

He said: “My gut instinct was that she’d choose Jamie. Obviously a bit disappointed, but I was kind of expecting it, so not entirely surprised."

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. I got on well with everyone in there. They’re all really nice, genuine people."

Who is left on Love Island? Full list of couples

The latest dumping means there are six couples left in the Love Island villa now. They are: Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen.

There are normally four couples in the final, so two more could be dumped in the next few days.

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O’Neil leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Liam Llewelyn (left voluntarily)

- Afia Tonkmor (recoupling)

- Remi Lambert (recoupling)

- Amber Beckford (public vote)

- Ikenna Ekwonna (public vote)

- Charlie Radnedge (public vote)

- Antigoni Buxton (public vote)

- Mollie Salmon (Casa Amor)

- Cheyanne Kerr (Casa Amor)

- Jazmine Nichol (Casa Amor)

- Jack Keating (Casa Amor)

- Samuel Agbiji (Casa Amor)

- George Tasker (Casa Amor)

- Jay Younger (public vote)

- Chyna Mills (public vote)

- Jacques O’Neil (left voluntarily)

- Josh Samuel Le Grove (public vote)

- Coco Lodge (public vote)

- Billy Brown (public vote)

- Summer Botwe (public vote)

- Deji Adeniyi (public vote)

- Lacey Edwards (public vote)

- Nathalia Campos (public vote)

- Reece Ford (public vote)