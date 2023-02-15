Love Island’s winter series is in full swing with new host Maya Jama in South Africa. But there is one rite of passage the islanders on the reality ITV2 show are experiencing. The rollercoaster ride of Casa Amor is here. For those who are in need a reminder, here’s what Casa Amor is, what’s in store for the Love Island contestants, and when the drama ends.

What is Casa Amor? Love Island 2023 twist explained

Translating to ‘house of Love’ in Spanish, Casa Amor is an infamous Love Island custom. It is often described as the “ultimate test” of the islanders’ relationships and takes place around half way through the eight week show.

Tom and Sammy kiss during the challenge on Love Island (ITV)

The men and women are split into two villas – usually secretly. One group stays in the original villa, and the other is taken to Casa Amor. There, they are met with a number of bombshells from the opposite sex who will try to “turn their heads”.

This segment of the show usually lasts around a week and has explosive results when the villas are reunited once more. When this happens, each islander is asked whether they want to stay with their original couple or pick one of the new bombshells to recouple with.

In past Love Island series’, this has led to fiery TV moments – like when Michael recoupled with Joanna over Amber in 2019, and when Liam was confronted by Lillie after returning to Millie like he’d been a saint in 2021.

When did Casa Amor start on Love Island 2023?

Tanya, Claudia and Jessie react to a text in Casa Amor (Love Island, ITV)

Casa Amor normally takes place half way through the Love Island series – so four weeks in. Since Love Island 2023 started on January 16, Casa Amor began on Sunday, February 12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. The girls were whisked away this time to a separate villa, with the Casa Amor bombshell boys and girls arriving on the Monday, February 13 episode.

When does Love Island’s Casa Amor end?

Casa Amor usually lasts one week, culminating in an explosive recoupling – usually on a Friday night’s episode. With that in mind, the drama could all come to a head when the two villas are reunited on Friday, February 17. But nothing has been confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait and see.