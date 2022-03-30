The first Marvel TV show on Disney Plus of the year has aired: Moon Knight.

Steven Grant, alternatively Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is making his MCU debut as a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Here’s all we know about the show so far, including a full breakdown of the first episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning: Spoilers for the first episode ahead.

When is Moon Knight’s release date?

Moon Knight came out on Disney Plus on March 30th.

There will be six episodes, each roughly 40 to 50 minutes long, released weekly each Wednesday.

What are Moon Knight’s powers?

In the comics, Moon Knight is occasionally gifted with enhanced strength during nights with full moons, prophetic visions, and dreams, and the ability to drain people’s lives from them through physical contact.

However, the majority of his storylines in the comics see him without supernatural powers, relying on his skills as a mercenary and advanced technology, such as his signature crescent daggers.

A new trailer for the upcoming show, Moon Knight, dropped on January 18th. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

It seems Moon Knight will have powers in the shower, if the “chaos” within him is anything to go by.

The powers are usually tied to the night and the strength of the moon, giving the character his name.

Moon Knight Episode 1 breakdown

The outfit for Moon Knight seems fairly comicbook-accurate from the first glimpses we get. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Despite it only being the first episode, there was plenty of action to dig into in Moon Knight’s debut.

The character of Steven Grant is established, working a retail job at the National Arts Gallery.

His trouble sleeping is made clear, as he needs to be chained to the bed, with a ring of sand around it to tell him if he left the bed.

The insomnia is affecting Steven’s life in various ways, from being often late to work to missing a date that he can’t even remember making.

We also meet Dr Arthur Harrow in a grisly opening scene where he puts smashed glass in his shoes to walk around.

Harrow and Steven come face to face in what at first appears to be a dream sequence, where Steven is forced to flee from cult followers of Harrow.

The first poster for the show seems to show Moon Knight's signature crescent daggers. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Steven has frequent dissociative episodes where he apparently fights and kills various members – but has no memory of doing so.

He wakes up back in his apartment in London, believing the events to be a dream.

However, when Harrow shows up at the Gallery, Steven is forced to come to terms with the fact that this is real.

His tentative acceptance is shown when he speaks to his alter ego, Marc Spector, in the mirror, before handing over control of his body to him in order to fight a creature that looks like a version of the Egyptian god Anubis.

The theme of reflections showing multiple personalities has been shown throughout the episode, with Steven's reflections often not mirroring his own movements.

The episode closes with us seeing Moon Knight in full costume, beating up what's apparently a version of Anubis.