The limited series on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel, will introduce 16-year-old Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, to the MCU.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero to be featured in the MCU.

British writer Bisha K. Ali is the head writer for the show, having previously worked on some episodes of Loki as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all we know about the latest addition to the MCU, and how she will fit into the wider universe.

Who is Ms Marvel?

Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City, is a character that many Marvel fans of both movies and the comics can identity with.

Ms Marvel is another one of Marvel's new TV shows slated for a 2022 release. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

She is an aspiring artist, loves video games, and writes fan fiction.

Most importantly, Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Kamala was the fourth character to take on the role of Ms Marvel, with the first being Carol Danvers herself, aka Captain Marvel in the MCU.

In her own comicbook series, Kamala discovers she has shapeshifting powers, and she takes on the role of superhero to emulate her hero, Danvers.

Iman Vellani will enter the MCU as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

In the MCU, it’s known that she will play a key role in the upcoming film, The Marvels, where she is expected to team up with Captain Marvel.

When is Ms Marvel’s release date on Disney Plus?

There will be six episodes of Ms Marvel, coming to Disney Plus.

Although there’s no exact release date yet, it’s expected to be released in June of 2022 and tie in with The Marvels, which is not due to come out until February 17th, 2023.

Is there a Ms Marvel trailer?

On March 15th, Disney released a full trailer for the upcoming show.

There are some early looks at Iman Vellani in action as Kamala Khan, as well as several shots of the original comics that inspired this TV show.

The style of the trailer gives a comicbook feeling, with a retro backing track and relatable shots of Kamala fantasising about life as a superhero, much like many Marvel and MCU fans have done over the years.

Will Ms Marvel be in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness?

Ms Marvel was spotted alongside America Chavez in the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, standing behind Strange as he stares out at a disintegrating reality.

It’s unclear exactly what her role will be from that brief look.

However, if she’s standing with Chavez and Strange, it seems like she’s probably on their side over whoever and whatever turns out to be the Big Bad of the film.

Judging from the wealth of new and familiar faces appearing in the movie, there are plenty of villains to go around, including the introduction of Marvel’s own Illuminati group, so Strange will likely need all the help he can get.