The limited series on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel, introduces 16-year-old Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, to the MCU. Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero to be featured in the MCU.

British writer Bisha K. Ali is the head writer for the show, having previously worked on some episodes of Loki as well. Here’s all we know about the latest addition to the MCU, and its reception so far.

Who is Ms Marvel?

Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City, is a character that many Marvel fans of both movies and the comics can identity with. She is an aspiring artist, loves video games, and writes fan fiction. Most importantly, Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Kamala was the fourth character to take on the role of Ms Marvel, with the first being Carol Danvers herself, aka Captain Marvel in the MCU.

In her own series, Kamala discovers she has shapeshifting powers, and she takes on the role of superhero to emulate her hero, Danvers. In the MCU, it’s known that she will play a key role in the upcoming film, The Marvels, where she is expected to team up with Captain Marvel.

Ms Marvel is another one of Marvel's new TV shows slated for a 2022 release. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

When is Ms Marvel’s release date on Disney Plus?

There will be six episodes of Ms Marvel, coming to Disney Plus.

Although there’s no exact release date yet, it’s expected to be released in June of 2022 and tie in with The Marvels, which is not due to come out until February 17th, 2023.

Iman Vellani will enter the MCU as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Who’s in the Ms Marvel cast?

Iman Vellani plays the lead as Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel, joined by a range of new faces to the MCU, including Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh,Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia, Rish Shah as Kamran, and Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer.

The cast is packed with emerging and new talent to give the show that fresh feeling that critics praised, alongside more seasoned actors.

How many episodes of Ms Marvel will there be?

There will be six episodes of Ms Marvel, bringing the series to a close on July 13th.

At the moment, it’s classed as a limited series, but this may change depending on popularity.

Ms Marvel reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

As the first episode airs, reviews have been largely positive, scoring an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 93% on the average audience score.

"Ms Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma,” reads the Critics’ Conensus from Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsewhere, 84% Google users liked Ms Marvel on the day of the first episode airing, although it’s rated just 5.5/10 on IMDb.

Is there a Ms Marvel trailer?

On March 15th, Disney released a full trailer for the upcoming show.

There are some early looks at Iman Vellani in action as Kamala Khan, as well as several shots of the original comics that inspired this TV show.